2 . Molly

This beautiful lady is looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and she came into Dogs Trust from the pound. Therefore, the team have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this they are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks, but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people, so will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Molly's carers in the know her best and they can give new adopters the best advice on what this fantastic girl loves the most. Once Molly has built up that special bond with you she is the only best friend you will need in your life! Molly will need very patience and understanding adopters that can work on her terms and time scales. She can also be a little unsure when at the vets but she wears her muzzle very well and has no problems getting it on and off. (Pic: Dogs Trust) Photo: Dogs Trust