Mars is a super handsome and friendly three-month-old German Shepherd cross puppy who is looking for his forever home. He is brilliantly clever and already knows how to sit on cue. Mars is very good on the lead, he doesn't pull and is working on his loose lead walking. He will need a home that will keep his mind active, as well as his body because he loves a training session! He is a very well socialised and confident puppy who loves going on adventures with his foster family. Mars currently lives with two adult dogs that he loves to play with, so he would be available to home with another canine companion pending successful meets. Mars has some medical needs that will need to be discussed with the team and potential adopters will need to keep this in mind. (Pic: Dogs Trust) Photo: Dogs Trust
This beautiful lady is looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and she came into Dogs Trust from the pound. Therefore, the team have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this they are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks, but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people, so will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Molly's carers in the know her best and they can give new adopters the best advice on what this fantastic girl loves the most. Once Molly has built up that special bond with you she is the only best friend you will need in your life! Molly will need very patience and understanding adopters that can work on her terms and time scales. She can also be a little unsure when at the vets but she wears her muzzle very well and has no problems getting it on and off. (Pic: Dogs Trust) Photo: Dogs Trust
Lola is a stunning two-year-old Golden Retriever x Poodle who is on the search for her forever home. Lola is looking for active adopters who will take her out for long walks and provide her with enrichment to keep her mind stimulated. She will need adopters who will be willing to continue some training with her, particularly working on her loose lead walking as she does pull a bit on lead. Lola will need adopters who are around most of the day initially to help settle her into her new home. Leaving time could gradually be built up to a few hours at a time. Lola would love to have her own secure garden space where she can enjoy some safe off-lead playtime with her adopters and have some fresh air too. Lola doesn't have much experience around children, but due to her size and bouncy nature, it would be best if everyone in the household was over 14 years old. Lola could potentially share her home with another dog, pending successful meets at the rehoming centre. (Pic: Dogs Trust) Photo: Dogs Trust
Mia is a gorgeous six-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel looking for her special forever home. She is very friendly and loves to meet and greet everyone. She has previously lived with younger children. Mia has lived with another dog and cat, but would equally be happy to be the only pet in the home. She has a very sweet nature and is lovely and calm around the house. Mia loves her walks and is very calm and trots nicely beside you. She is also very good in the car and is quite happy to watch out the window or have a little snooze until you reach your destination. Mia has had some medical issues recently so she is taking some medication to help her. She is also on a special diet which can be discussed with the team at Ballymena. (Pic: Dogs Trust) Photo: Dogs Trust