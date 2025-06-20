Dogs Trust: 12-week-old Collie crossbreed puppy Winston and his brothers need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of delightful dogs waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie is a beautiful seven-year-old Beagle who is friendly and fun-loving.

Maisie enjoys her daily walks where she likes to use her nose. She also loves enrichment toys where she gets to enjoy tasty treats especially snuffle mats and puzzle toys. Maisie is super friendly and affectionate with people so she loves a fuss and if you stop petting her, she will politely offer a paw for the fuss to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie is looking for an adult only home where she is the only pet as she would love to be the centre of attention in her forever home.

Two gorgeous Collie cross pups at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Maisie would like company when she is adopted to begin with while she settles in and then leaving time can be built up gradually. Maisie likes to take life easy so an adopter that enjoys daily walks, playtime in the garden, followed by snuggles on the sofa would be the ‘pawfect’ match for lovely Maisie.

Winston and his two brothers Nick and Schmidt are 12-week-old Collie crossbreed puppies that are searching for their forever families.

They are beautiful, fluffy bundles of fun who enjoy their treats. These sweet boys are still gaining confidence and learning about the world around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winston, Nick and Schmidt’s confidence should increase quickly once they find their forever families.

Beagle Maisie at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

They could potentially live with other pets if their introductions and interactions are managed in the home, and they can live with children who have been around dogs before and understand they require their own space once playtime is over.

They will grow up to be active dogs that will need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, so their ideal homes would be with active adopters who enjoy outdoor adventures, plenty of walks and have an interest in training.

If you think Maisie or puppies Winston, Nick and Schmidt could be the dog for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena