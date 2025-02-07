Dogs Trust: Alfie the handsome Miniature Poodle and sweet crossbreed Benny need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Alfie and Benny are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently being cared for by the wonderful team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Can you offer either of them a loving new home?

Alfie is a handsome, seven-year-old Miniature Poodle who is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care.

Alfie has settled in well with his foster carer and is lapping up all the love and attention.

Alfie enjoys his walks, especially in quieter areas. He walks well on the lead and likes to say hello to well-mannered dogs but isn’t so keen on boisterous dogs.

Benny is a super sweet and friendly nine-year-old crossbreed. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Alfie enjoys playing with toys and thinks playing a game of tug is the best fun.

Alfie is housetrained and he likes to sleep in his own bed in his foster carer's bedroom. Alfie is not used to living with other dogs so is looking to be the only pet in his forever home.

As a friendly boy who likes company, he would love his adopters to be around with him for most of the time.

He could live in a home with secondary school aged children.

Alfie is a handsome, seven-year-old Miniature Poodle. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about adopting Alfie here.

Benny is a super sweet and friendly, nine-year-old crossbreed who loves to spend time with people.

His favourite thing to do is to explore, and he is always up for a new adventure. Benny came into the care of Dogs Trust with a damaged back leg which has since been amputated.

Benny is doing fantastically well, adjusting to life with three-legs and so his search for a forever family has begun.

Staff at Dogs Trust have no history of Benny’s past life and, although he can have dog walking friends, they believe he would relish being the only pet in his forever home. Benny is full of love and deserves all the love for himself.

He could live in a home with children aged 14 and over. Benny would love a home with an enclosed garden in which he can potter and play and with adopters who are able to spend plenty of time with him. Time left alone will require to be built up gradually.

You can find out more about offering Benny a loving new home here.