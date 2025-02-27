Dogs Trust Ballymena warns owners to keep pets away from spring flowers

As spring approaches, Dogs Trust Ballymena is urging dog owners to be aware of the potential dangers of certain spring plants and bulbs.

Early signs of spring are already showing in parts of the country, but while the season brings an abundance of beautiful blooms, including snowdrops, daffodils, tulips, and bluebells, some of these plants can be toxic to dogs. Common signs of poisoning may include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive drooling, lethargy, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing, tremors, and even seizures. In some cases, spring bulb poisoning can prove fatal.

If you suspect that your dog has ingested a poisonous plant, Dogs Trust recommends that you contact your vet immediately, even if symptoms are not yet visible.

Charlie Dobson, senior veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust, explained: “After what feels like an incredibly long winter, it’s wonderful to see the early signs of spring, with glimpses of green popping up through the ground.

“However, while flowers such as daffodils and tulips are great to look at, they can be problematic for our canine friends, especially those who love to dig in the garden.

“Although cases of poisoning are rare, knowing which plants are dangerous and keeping them out of reach can help prevent accidental poisoning. If you suspect your dog has eaten anything they shouldn’t have, including spring bulbs, you must seek vet advice promptly, even if they are not showing any symptoms. The sooner your dog is treated, the better their chances of a full recovery.”

Several common spring flowers and plants are poisonous to dogs.

The most common ones include:

Daffodils – All parts of the daffodil plant, especially the bulb, are highly toxic to dogs. If eaten or if your dog drinks water from a vase containing daffodils, they can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, and, in severe cases, seizures. Owners should ensure that dogs cannot dig up or access daffodils in the garden.

Tulips – The bulbs of tulips are the most dangerous part. If eaten, they can irritate your dog’s mouth, stomach, and skin, leading to drooling, sickness, and even heart issues. While most cases will be relatively mild, tulip poisoning can result in more severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing.

Bluebells – Found in woodlands and gardens, bluebells contain a toxin that affects the heart. Ingesting bluebells can cause an upset stomach and, in large amounts, can be fatal.

Rhododendrons and Azaleas – These vibrant plants are toxic to dogs, with all parts of the plant posing a risk. Even a tiny amount can make dogs very ill, and in severe cases, poisoning can be fatal. Smaller dogs and puppies are especially vulnerable. Signs to monitor for include excessive salivation, vomiting, diarrhoea, difficulty breathing, tremors, and seizures.

Amaryllis – Known for its striking blooms, amaryllis is also poisonous to dogs. All parts of the plant should be kept out of their reach. These plants may irritate your dog’s mouth. More severe symptoms may include hypersalivation, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle weakness, tremors and worse.

Other spring plants that can cause problems include Buttercups, Crocuses, Primrose, Cyclamen, Elderberry, Foxglove (leaves and seeds), Hyacinth (bulbs) and Lupin (leaves, seeds).

With spring a popular time for gardening, Dogs Trust reminds dog owners to carefully consider which plants to introduce into their outdoor spaces. Always check if the plants are safe for dogs before planting.

For more information on which plants are poisonous to dogs, visit the Dogs Trust website.

Making your garden fun for your furry friend

In addition to keeping your garden safe for your dog, there are things you can do to make it more fun for them. Offering them several activities in the garden encourages natural canine behaviours such as sniffing, foraging and exploring. It’s an easy way to enrich their life and improve their welfare.

Plant a variety of herbs at different heights and positions for your dog to find and sniff.

Build features at different heights for your pooch to climb on. Dogs enjoy exploring objects at various levels, so this will add to their enjoyment of the garden. You could use railway sleepers, steps or small benches.

Create a mix of textures for extra sensory stimulation. Hide dog toys and treats in non-toxic sand, grass or wood chips for your furry friend to find.

Shallow water features, such as a paddling pool, are a fun cooling-off spot for scorching summer days, although not all dogs like water. Make sure you’re there to supervise. Ensure your dog can leave the pool easily, does not become overtired, and isn’t biting any parts of the pool or equipment. Drain the pool when it’s not in use.

Designate a quiet spot with shade, shelter and fresh drinking water for your pal to relax in. This will also keep them protected from the sun on especially hot days.

Exercise, train and play with your dog in the garden when it’s not too hot.