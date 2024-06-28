Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bailey and Maisy are just two of the delightful dogs waiting to be offered loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Beautiful Bichon Frise Bailey will make a wonderful pet – and he can live with another calm dog, as well as cats and secondary school children.

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena say the 12-year-old’s favourite things in life are cuddles on the sofa and dog-friendly peanut butter, along with short gentle walks where he can have lots of sniffs but not exert too much energy now that he is an Older Age Pooch (OAP).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey is currently loving life with his foster family, enjoying trips out in the car to cafes and other places where he can relax with his human friends.

Beautiful Bichon Frise Bailey will make a wonderful pet. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Bailey prefers to accompany his foster family when they head out as he doesn’t like to be left home alone, so when he finds his forever family, he’d like them to be around with him at home whilst he settles in and then for time apart to be built up gradually.

As an older pooch, Bailey does have some medical issues that the team will discuss with potential adopters, but they are hoping that his loving personality and easy-going nature will mean this adorable boy will find a new home very soon.

Find out more about offering Bailey a home here.

Sweet one-year-old crossbreed Maisy has bags of potential and is longing for a loving family who will help her find her paws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweet one-year-old crossbreed Maisy has bags of potential. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

As a young girl who hasn’t had the easiest start in life, the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena are looking for a calm and quiet home for her with a family who can guide her into adulthood with love and understanding.

Maisy is a wonderful canine companion who loves her cuddles and would happily live with secondary school age children and potentially another dog, subject to meeting them at the rehoming centre to make sure they have the potential to become forever furry friends.

As she is still a young girl Maisy will thrive learning new things and having had little life experience, she is beginning to understand all that the world has to offer, from lovely walks in quieter areas to playing in the garden.