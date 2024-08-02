Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ginny and Bailey are just two of the dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Northern Ireland.

Ginny is a beautiful three-year-old crossbreed who has made lots of friends at the rehoming centre.

She is super loving, and staff know to expect the biggest snuggles when Ginny’s around.

Ginny is playful and active and loves nothing more than chasing a ball and having fun with her people. She is also a true adventurer so will be more than happy to jump in the car to visit exciting new places.

Bailey is currently loving life with his foster family. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Her absolute favourite walking location is the beach as she loves splashing around in the water.

On walks she can be strong on the lead because everything is so fascinating. Ginny happily wears a muzzle when out and about as she can find it stressful when other dogs are around.

As Ginny is an incredibly clever girl, she will thrive with adopters who want to continue her training.

She has already learnt lots of the basics and gets so much enjoyment out of learning new things.

Ginny is a beautiful three-year-old crossbreed. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Ginny is a fun character who will keep her family smiling with her goofy ways and affectionate nature.

Ginny requires a home where she is the only pet with dog-experienced owners where everyone in the home is over the age of 16. Ginny has no previous experience of being around young children so will be more comfortable if there are no visiting children.

She would love a large, secure garden where she can enjoy off-lead playtime.

Her adopters should be at home with her during the day to begin, giving her time to settle into her new routine and environment.

Beautiful Bichon Frise Bailey will make a wonderful pet. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

After this, Ginny should be able to be left for a few hours as she is fully housetrained and enjoys chilling out in her bed during down time.

Potential adopters should be able to visit the rehoming centre for meets prior to adoption so that she can get to know you.

She has the sweetest personality and, with Ginny around, you will most definitely get all the adoration you’ll ever need from a furry friend.

Find out more about offering Ginny a home here.

Beautiful Bichon Frise Bailey will make a wonderful pet – and he can live with another calm dog as well as cats and secondary school children.

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena say the 12-year-old’s favourite things in life are cuddles on the sofa and dog-friendly peanut butter along with short gentle walks where he can have lots of sniffs but not exert too much energy now that he is an Older Age Pooch (OAP).

Bailey is currently loving life with his foster family, enjoying trips out in the car to cafes and other places where he can relax with his human friends.

Bailey prefers to accompany his foster family when they head out as he doesn’t like to be left home alone, so when he finds his forever family, he’d like them to be around with him at home whilst he settles in and then for time apart to be built up gradually.

As an older pooch Bailey does have some medical issues that the team will discuss with potential adopters, but they are hoping that his loving personality and easy-going nature will mean this adorable boy will find a new home very soon.

Find out more about offering a loving new home to Bailey here.