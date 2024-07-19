Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These two gorgeous gorgeous dogs are currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Willow is a wonderful, sweet-natured, one-year-old Jack Russell crossbreed. She is a sensitive girl who can be unsure at first but, once she gets to know you, she is very affectionate and loves nothing more than curling up on your lap for a snooze.

She likes her food, especially liver cake. She hasn’t shown her playful side yet, but she is intrigued by toys when out with her canine carers, so staff at Dogs Trust think once she is settled in her home she will blossom and show her playful side.

Adopters who have experience with nervous dogs would be perfect for Willow and they will have to meet her a few times before she goes home. She will be best suited as the only dog in the home and could live with older teenage children.

Willow would love a secure outdoor space in which she can potter. Adopters who are around for most of the day to help her feel more confident and settle quickly would be preferred.

Willow is a total sweetheart and it is hoped someone will fall in love with her very soon.

Boots is a handsome four-year-old Labrador/Beagle crossbreed who is so much fun to be around.

Boots is a very lovable boy who loves human company. He gives superb snuggles and is a fantastic playmate.

Boots has been working hard on his training over the past few weeks and he will need to continue this training with his adopter.

Recently he has been focussing on recall and vet visits and has been doing brilliantly. He is a very intelligent lad so is eager to learn.

Boots had a previous injury to his leg which means exercise has been restricted so he has been enjoying enrichment activities including scent work, puzzles and training.

Boots is energetic and strong on the lead, so an adult only home or with children of secondary school age and up will suit him best.

During his time at the rehoming centre, Boots has met lots of doggy friends, so he could potentially live with another calm dog, after successful meets.

Boots would love his adopters to be at home with him during the day to begin with until he settles in.

Boots is sure to bring lots of love, joy and fun to his special someone’s life.

