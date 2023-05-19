Dogs Trust: Border Collie cross Monica is one of five puppies looking for forever homes in Northern Ireland

Monica is a Border Collie cross and is under six months old.

She is a lively girl and is one of five puppies who are looking for forever homes. Monica is the only pup from this litter on the website for rehoming, so if you are interested in offering one a home please apply for Monica.

The puppies are currently being cared for in foster homes where they are getting off to a great start. Dogs Trust are looking for active homes for Monica and her siblings where there is someone around for the majority of the day to provide all of the basic training and socialisation that comes with having a pup.

Due to them being Collies, adopters will need to be prepared to put in extra work with training so that their brains are kept busy. To help puppies and adopters with training, you will be enrolled into the dog school training classes.

Monica and her siblings can be rehomed with children and other pets, as long as interactions are managed until everyone becomes comfortable with each other.

Meet Monica.

George is an 11-year-old crossbreed.

Beautiful George who is an older age pooch with a loving nature. George is currently enjoying home comforts in a foster home where his foster carers call him ‘gentle George’ due to him being such a sweet natured boy who gets along really well with dogs and people.

He enjoys his walks, although they need to be a little shorter for him. He will happily travel in the car and loves sniffing the fresh air from the back seat. George is housetrained and sleeps downstairs at night. In the evenings, George enjoys being flopped at your feet for a snooze.

In his foster home, George gets along well with the two cats and would be happy to share his new home with cats and with another dog.

In a new home, he would need someone to be around for most of the day as he enjoys company. George does have some medical issues, which the team at Ballymena are happy to discuss with anyone interested in this gorgeous boy.

