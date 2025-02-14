Dogs Trust: Border Collie cross Olly is searching for ‘the one’ this Valentine's Day

A young Border Collie cross who has spent most of his life at Dogs Trust Ballymena is searching for ‘the one’ this Valentine’s Day.

Despite stealing the hearts of his canine carers, Olly has yet to meet his love match, so the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena is determined to play cupid by shining a Valentine-themed spotlight on this eligible bachelor.

Olly, who celebrated his second birthday back in November, came into the care of Dogs Trust as a puppy. He was quickly adopted, but sadly, his time in a home was short-lived as his lively and energetic nature was too much for his owners.

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena has been his family ever since – and they adore their best boy, Olly.

Paw-some love awaits with Olly. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, commented: “All dogs want to love and be loved, and Olly has so much love to offer.

“He is an incredibly loving dog with an infectious personality.

“As Olly has been with us for most of his life, we know him well and have watched with pride as he has progressed with his training. He enjoys walking with a canine friend and has mastered many commands, including sit, paw and settle.”

Conor continued: “Olly is energetic, clever and makes us laugh every day. Rural life is the one for him, so his perfect love match will live in a quiet area, be patient and kind and be looking for an adventure buddy to enjoy long country walks with. Paw-some love well and truly awaits when Olly meets his soulmate.”

Olly in the meadow. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Olly would love to live in a rural location where he can enjoy walks in peace and quiet and partake in his favourite pastime, playing with a ball. He requires an adult-only home with no visiting children.

Olly is one of Dogs Trust Ballymena’s ‘underdogs’, which is the term given to dogs that have spent more than six months in the charity’s care.

If you think Olly is ‘the one’ for you, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena to read more about him.