Dogs Trust: Border Collie cross puppies, Dom and Brian, need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of gorgeous dogs waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena, including beautiful Husky Nova and puppies Dom and Brian.

Nova is a six-year-old Husky who lights up every room she enters. She is a beautiful girl both inside and out. Nova is affectionate, enjoys having doggie walking pals and she loves nothing more than a snuggle on the sofa with her many friends at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

She enjoys walking adventures and likes her food, making training easy and fun.

Nova could live with another dog, pending successful meets at the centre, and she could also live with children of secondary school age. As she is such a loving girl, she would benefit from company throughout the day until time left alone can be gradually increased. This gorgeous girl requires a secure garden where she can play and potter to her heart’s content.

Dom and Brian are four-month-old border collie crossbreed pups. These adorable brothers are looking to join loving families, with adopters who will support and encourage them with all their basic training, including housetraining and socialisation. The playful pups have a real zest for life, so would love a large, enclosed outdoor space where they can run and play to burn off some of their puppy energy.

They also enjoy enrichment games to help keep their minds occupied. They are intelligent, energetic boys who will grow up to be active dogs, so plenty of exercise will be required to ensure they live happy and fulfilled lives.

Dom and Brian could potentially live with other pets in their new homes and with ‘dog-savvy’ children who are confident around a bouncy puppy. As they are yet to learn about being left alone, this will need to be built up over time when adopted. These handsome lads are hoping to find their forever families soon.

If you are interested in adopting Nova, Dom or Brian, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Find out more at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena