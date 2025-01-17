Dogs Trust: Buddy the stunning six-year-old Labrador crossbreed is looking for a new home in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buddy is just one of the beautiful dogs currently being cared for by the amazing team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is a stunning six-year-old Labrador crossbreed who is an energetic and super playful lad who loves nothing more than playtime.

His favourite game is fetch so, if you throw the ball for him, you’ll be best friends in no time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buddy loves long walks, so would be an ideal canine companion for an active family. He is a very friendly and loves attention.

Buddy is a stunning six-year-old Labrador crossbreed who is an energetic and super playful lad who loves nothing more than playtime. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Buddy is looking to be the only pet in his new home so he can receive the attention all to himself and he would like a quieter home life.

He could live with older children aged 14 and over. Buddy would benefit from a large, secure garden where he can play and enjoy enrichment games to help burn off some of his Labrador energy.

Buddy can find other dogs overwhelming so he will thrive with a daily routine where he does not encounter other dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, his new home should not have neighbouring dogs that he can hear or see in the garden, and he would love to be walked in quieter areas where he can spend quality time with his family.

Buddy is looking to be the only pet in his new home so he can receive the attention all to himself and he would like a quieter home life. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Because of his love for people, he would like someone to keep him company during the day until leaving time could be built up gradually.

It would be great if Buddy’s new family could visit him at the rehoming centre a few times before going home as he likes to take new things at his own pace.

Find out more about Buddy here.