Dogs Trust: Chewy the Yorkshire Terrier and loveable Labrador Murphy both need rehoming in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three-year-old Chewy is a little Yorkshire Terrier with bundles of love to share.
Chewy is a very sweet and sociable lad who loves company.
He is keen to learn and loves treats which are a perfect combination for further training. He has mastered ‘sit’ to perfection and he is fully house trained. He also enjoys the car, so trips out to new walking destinations are great fun for Chewy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chewy has not lived with another dog before so he would be happy being the only pet, or he may be able to live with another calm dog. He could live with children aged 15 and over.
As he is such a sociable boy and is a complete snuggle bug, he would like to have company for most of the day, with periods of time when he is left alone being built up gradually.
If you think friendly Chewy could be the boy for you, please get in touch the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.
To find out more about offering Chewy a home click here.
Murphy, meanwhile, is a lovely, friendly 11-year-old Labrador.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Murphy thoroughly enjoys playing ball games and getting lots of attention from his foster carer, he especially enjoys a good scratch and his daily walks.
Once he is satisfied that he has received enough attention he will happily lie down for a snooze.
Everyone that meets Murphy immediately has a new best friend, especially if they have a ball or tasty treat on offer.
He has the waggiest tail and the happiest demeanour, it is hard not to smile when Murphy is around.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A quieter home would be ideal for Murphy. He can live with dog savvy children who understand that Murphy wants to take life at a slower pace. Pending successful meets at the Rehoming Centre he could potentially share his home with another calm dog.
Murphy would love a home with a safe and enclosed garden area.
He is happy being left alone for a few hours and he is housetrained.
As an older gentleman Murphy is on daily medication for pain relief which will be discussed with anyone interested in adopting this lovely fella.
Find out more about adopting Murphy here.