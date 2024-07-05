Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chewy and Murphy are just two of the dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Three-year-old Chewy is a little Yorkshire Terrier with bundles of love to share.

Chewy is a very sweet and sociable lad who loves company.

He is keen to learn and loves treats which are a perfect combination for further training. He has mastered ‘sit’ to perfection and he is fully house trained. He also enjoys the car, so trips out to new walking destinations are great fun for Chewy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy is a lovely, friendly 11-year-old Labrador.(Pic: Dogs Trust)

Chewy has not lived with another dog before so he would be happy being the only pet, or he may be able to live with another calm dog. He could live with children aged 15 and over.

As he is such a sociable boy and is a complete snuggle bug, he would like to have company for most of the day, with periods of time when he is left alone being built up gradually.

If you think friendly Chewy could be the boy for you, please get in touch the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

To find out more about offering Chewy a home click here.

Three-year-old Chewy is a little Yorkshire Terrier with bundles of love to share. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Murphy, meanwhile, is a lovely, friendly 11-year-old Labrador.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murphy thoroughly enjoys playing ball games and getting lots of attention from his foster carer, he especially enjoys a good scratch and his daily walks.

Once he is satisfied that he has received enough attention he will happily lie down for a snooze.

Everyone that meets Murphy immediately has a new best friend, especially if they have a ball or tasty treat on offer.

Murphy thoroughly enjoys playing ball games. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He has the waggiest tail and the happiest demeanour, it is hard not to smile when Murphy is around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A quieter home would be ideal for Murphy. He can live with dog savvy children who understand that Murphy wants to take life at a slower pace. Pending successful meets at the Rehoming Centre he could potentially share his home with another calm dog.

Murphy would love a home with a safe and enclosed garden area.

He is happy being left alone for a few hours and he is housetrained.

As an older gentleman Murphy is on daily medication for pain relief which will be discussed with anyone interested in adopting this lovely fella.