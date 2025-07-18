Dogs Trust: Chopper the Boston Terrier X Bulldog and sweet Staffie Otter both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Chopper is a six-year-old Boston Terrier cross Bulldog.

Chopper is a friendly and affectionate boy who has two great loves – playtime which he thinks is the best fun ever and snuggles and affection from his favourite people. He is fun loving and has a playful and sweet nature. As Chopper is a brachycephalic breed, his exercise should be tailored to meet his needs, which would include shorter walks and making sure he doesn’t get too hot.

Being such an affectionate lad, Chopper would be best suited as the only dog in the home so he can enjoy all the attention to himself.

As he loves company, Chopper isn’t keen on being left on his own so would appreciate company during the day until leaving time could be built up gradually.

He could share his home with secondary school aged children. Chopper enjoys short walks but equally he likes to play and potter in the garden so a large enclosed outdoor space where he could spend time with you, would be bliss for this charming chap.

Otter is a gorgeous, sweet natured, and affectionate six-year-old Staffie.

She greets everyone she meets with enthusiasm and her foster carers have described her as a loving family pet. Otter likes to snuggle on the sofa beside you and loves having her human friends close by.

Although Otter isn't that interested in toys, she is very food motivated and so likes enrichment toys which keep her happy and occupied.

Otter is uncomfortable meeting other dogs and so happily wears a muzzle when she is out walking.

Otter could live with children of secondary school age and older. She is looking to be the only pet in her forever home and, as she loves company so much, she requires a home with adopters who are going to be at home with her as she gets lonely when left alone.

Otter is housetrained, travels well in the car, and would benefit from a home with a secure garden which she can enjoy lounging in.

If you are looking for a loving and loyal best friend who wants to be by your side, Otter could be the girl for you.

If you are interested in adopting Chopper or Otter, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To find out more, visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena