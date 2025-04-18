Dogs Trust: Cobie the handsome Rough Collie and fabulous Collie cross Olly both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cobie and Olly are just two of the wonderful dogs – of all shapes and sizes – waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobie is a very handsome Rough Collie aged over eight years who is searching for ‘the one’.

This older gent is looking for a quiet home with not too much activity where he can spend his days relaxing. He enjoys sniffy walks and walks beautifully on the lead. Cobie is affectionate and enjoys a fuss once he gets to know you and as you can see, he has a gorgeous coat which will require regular grooming to keep this handsome lad looking his very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobie would prefer to be the only dog in his forever home but could have doggy friends on his walks. Cobie is fine to be left on his own for a few hours and is fully housetrained. He will require a few visits at the centre so he can get to know his new family before going home. Cobie is a beautiful boy both inside and out.

Cobie. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Olly is a fabulous two-year-old Collie Cross who has so much love for both people and life.

He is energetic, sweet natured and very loving. As is typical with his breed, Olly is a very smart lad therefore adopters that have a keen interest in training and enrichment activities, such as scent work would be ‘pawfect’ for Olly.

Olly has loved working with the training team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Everyone is so proud of how far he has come and how his confidence has improved. Olly has a fan club at the rehoming centre due to his happy personality and beautiful nature that bring smiles to faces every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly would like to live in an adult only home, in a quiet, rural location with adopters who are able to be at home most of the day to begin with. Olly would be best suited as the only dog in the home although he does say hello to other calm, friendly dogs when out and about on his walks.

Olly. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

His dream walking locations are quiet, peaceful areas. Olly longs for a secure outdoor space in his forever home where he can

enjoy playtime.

If Cobie and Olly sound like they might be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more by visiting https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena