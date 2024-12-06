Dogs Trust: Cobie the Rough Collie and Bulldog Delores both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Cobie and Delores are just two of the delightful dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Could you offer one of them a loving new home?

Cobie is a very handsome Rough Collie aged over eight years who is searching for his special someone.

This older gent is looking for a quiet home with not too much activity where he can spend his days relaxing. He enjoys sniffy walks and walks beautifully on the lead.

Cobie is affectionate and enjoys a fuss once he gets to know you and, as you can see, he has a gorgeous coat which will require regular grooming to keep this handsome fella looking his best.

Cobie is affectionate and enjoys a fuss once he gets to know you. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Cobie would prefer to be the only dog in his new home, but could have doggy friends on his walks.

Cobie is fine to be left on his own for a few hours and is fully housetrained. He will require a few visits at the centre so he can get to know his new family before going to his forever home.

He will also need time to adjust once getting home, so understanding owners are a must for this beautiful boy.

Find out more about offering Cobie a loving new home here.

Delores is a gorgeous, sweet and snuggly six-year-old Bulldog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Delores is a gorgeous, sweet and snuggly six-year-old Bulldog. She hasn't had the best start in life but that hasn't stopped her from being an absolute cuddle bug with the funniest personality.

She absolutely loves playing with the other dog in her foster home, then hopping up for a snooze and a snuggle – so be prepared to share your sofa!

Delores is happy travelling in the car to go and explore new places and, when at home, she likes chew toys and chilling.

Delores’ foster carer says she is a wonderfully sweet girl, so if you are looking for a loving best buddy, she could be the girl for you.

Delectable Delores could live with children and can share her home with another doggy companion after successful meets.

She is also able to be left for a few hours once she has settled into her new home, and prepare for the best welcome when you come home.

You can find out more about adopting Delores here.