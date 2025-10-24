Dogs Trust: Crossbreed Rocket and Cuan the Lakeland Terrier both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Rocket and Cuan are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently being cared for by the fantastic team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Rocket is a two-year-old crossbreed with so much to offer his new, forever family. Rocket has been working very hard to get ready for his fresh start, and he can’t wait to show you what an amazing boy he is. Rocket loves to spend time with people and is a very friendly, loving boy. He likes to receive all the fuss, and he enjoys adventures and will happily travel in the car to new walking destinations.

His ideal walking location is somewhere quieter, as meeting lots of other dogs can be overwhelming for him. Rocket has an infectious personality,

his goofy ways and funny antics are guaranteed to bring smiles.

Cuan. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

Rocket is looking for an adult-only home, where he can be the only pet. A secure outdoor space would be amazing for him to run around, play and sniff during the day. He would like to meet his new family a number of times to build a bond before he waves a fond farewell to his many friends at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Cuan is a sweet seven-year-old Lakeland Terrier who loves his carers at the centre. Once he knows you, he is super affectionate and will happily

jump up on your knee for a cuddle, where he will stay all day if he could! Cuan is housetrained and enjoys his home comforts. Cuan loves to play with his toys and will enjoy engaging in games with his adopter. If he’s not playing, when outside of his kennel he is a very chilled out little lad who enjoys the company of the people around him. Cuan is a sensitive lad and will require multiple meets at Dogs Trust Ballymena so he can build a bond with his new family. Cuan requires an adult only home with no other pets. Cuan walks well on the lead although he can be worried around other dogs and heavy traffic so quieter walking areas would be ideal. He loves to jump in the car to go for an adventure to new places. Any outdoor space should be secure so that Cuan can potter around the garden until his heart’s content. He is a very clever boy and loves training games so it would be great if his new adopters would be keen to carry on what he already knows and teach this smart and fun boy some new tricks.

If you are interested in adopting Rocket and Cuan, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

Playful Rocket. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena