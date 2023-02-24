Beautiful Bob is two years old and is a very special boy with a lot of love to give. Bob is very friendly and enthusiastic about everything he does in life, especially when meeting new people and dogs.

He is an active walker and would love a home with adopters that can provide him with plenty of exciting walks.

He travels well in the car, loves play time and loves his food.

Bob didn’t have the best start in life. He was underweight when he came into Dogs Trust care.

Thanks to the love and attention he has received from his foster carers, he has now gained weight and is in great condition ready for his new forever home.

Bob is very strong on the lead and gets really excited about passing cars, so would need to be walked in areas away from busy roads.

Although he gets on well with other dogs, he would prefer to be the only pet in his new home.

He will require understanding adopters who can cope with his size and strength.

He will require understanding adopters who can cope with his size and strength.

Bob requires a home with a fully secure garden area where he can burn off some of his energy.

He could live in a home with children aged 14 and over.

Meet Bob.

Handsome Merle is four years old and currently enjoying home comforts in a foster home.

He is a lovely companion within the home who likes to follow his foster carer around. Once you have built a bond with Merle you will meet the friendly, loyal and loving boy who loves a snuggle.

Merle loves human company and is looking for adopters who have room in their heart and home for a big dog. He has been known to use his nose to counter surf and check out the bins for any extra food!

Training and socialisation, which is currently happening within his foster home, will need to be continued in his forever home.

Merle can be unsure of other large dogs so is looking for a home where he is the only dog, or potentially he could live with a small dog.

As he is such a big friendly boy, he requires a home with older children.