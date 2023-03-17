Iggy is four years old and is a very sweet and loving girl who is currently enjoying life in a foster home.

She is an incredibly affectionate dog who is small for her breed. She loves nothing more than playing with (and destroying!) toys, and receiving attention from her foster carers.

Iggy requires a home with adopters who have the time for an energetic staffie. Iggy has met dogs and children while in her foster home and this has gone well. She could potentially live with both in her new home, after successful meets.

Blaze is a fantastic boy who really enjoys creating bonds with new people.

She requires some further toilet training, but this is improving with every passing day. Iggy has been left alone for a few hours in her foster home and has been fine, but as she is such a friendly, affectionate girl she would prefer company most of the time within the home.

Meet Iggy.

Blaze is a five-year-old Labrador. He is a fantastic boy who really enjoys creating bonds with new people, although he can be a little nervous at first.

He enjoys his daily exercise and has previously lived with another dog so likes meeting up with his doggy friends.

He is a smart lad who loves a tennis ball and play time, so is a fun dog to spend time with.

Blaze is looking for patient and devoted adopters who can offer him plenty of time to settle into his new surroundings. He could potentially live with another dog, pending meets at the rehoming centre.

The home should not have any younger children or visiting children, as he can be quite nervous around new people.

He may require a few meets at the centre to allow him time to build up a bond with his adopters.

A home where someone is around for the best part of the day would be ideal for Blaze, as he doesn’t have much experience of living full time within a home.

Meet Blaze.