Dogs Trust: Dogs available to adopt now in Northern Ireland include adorable Rottweiler Bruno

Bruno and Bruce are just two of the dogs in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland. They are both available for adoption from Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago - 2 min read

Bruno is a five-year-old Rottweiler. He is a lovable, friendly giant who is super friendly and loves people almost as much as he loves meeting other dogs.

Bruno is an active walker and would love owners that can provide him with plenty of exciting walks in the countryside, or on the beach which he also enjoys visiting.

He is bouncy and playful so requires active new owners.

Bruno is a lovable, friendly giant who is super friendly and loves people almost as much as he loves meeting other dogs
Bruno is looking for a home with owners who can cope with his size and strength. He requires a fully secure garden area.

Bruno has met plenty of dogs big and small and loves to be social with them. Therefore, after successful meets at the centre, Bruno would be very happy to live with another dog.

He also loves the company of people so could live with older children aged 14 and over.

He will require someone who is at home with him initially, with time being left alone being built up gradually.

Bruce is a fantastic and very handsome boy who loves to play fetch and any other game that involves a ball

Meet Bruno.

Bruce, meanwhile, is a three-year-old crossbreed.

Bruce is a fantastic and very handsome boy who loves to play fetch and any other game that involves a ball.

He is a happy, energetic dog that will be a great addition to the family in his new home.

Bruce is looking for an adult only, active home with no other dogs in the household.

He likes to be walked in calm areas with few dogs around, but he can have a dog walking buddy if they are kept on the lead.

Bruce requires a secure garden where he can play with his adopters. He can be a little sensitive around new things, so is looking for patient and understanding owners who will give him time to settle into his new surroundings.

Meet Bruce.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Bruno or Bruce, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.

