Pippa is a three-year-old Collie/Jack Russell Terrier cross.

She is a very pretty, active girl who enjoys walks and playing with her ball. She also loves her food which is ideal for training sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pippa can be a little worried around new people, so requires a few meets with any potential adopters. But, any time spent getting to know each other will be time well spent.

Pippa is a very pretty, active girl who enjoys walks and playing with her ball

Pippa’s lovely personality shines through once that bond is made.

Pretty Pippa is looking for a quiet, adult only home with owners who have owned a dog before.

She requires patient and committed owners who will allow her time to settle into her new home and continue with training.

Pippa isn’t looking to make doggy friends, so would like to be walked in quiet walking areas away from other dogs.

Charlie is a handsome boy who has so much affection to share

Meet Pippa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie, meanwhile, is a six-year-old Collie/Spaniel cross.

Charlie is a handsome boy who has so much affection to share. He loves his toys, especially his ball, and if you play fetch with him, he will be your best buddy.

Charlie has been searching for his special someone for a while, so is a firm favourite with the staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Pretty Pippa is looking for a quiet, adult only home with owners who have owned a dog before

Advertisement

Advertisement

He enjoys his walks, is happy in the car and enjoys exploring new areas, although he much prefers quiet walking areas away from other dogs.

Charlie loves human company and his home comforts. Charming Charlie is looking for a home where he is the only pet. He could live with children of secondary school age.

He is looking for patient and understanding owners who will allow him the time to settle into his new environment.

As he is such a playful boy, he is looking for a home with a secure garden that he can play in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charming Charlie is looking for a home where he is the only pet

Meet Charlie.