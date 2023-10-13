Dogs Trust: Dogs needing rehomed in Northern Ireland include Cobie the Rough Collie and OIlly the 10-month-old Border Collie cross
Cobie is a six-year-old beautiful Rough Collie who is a friendly, quiet and gentle boy with little known history.
Cobie has worked his magic and has all the team charmed by his great personality.
He is a curious fellow and likes to have a nosey at what everyone is doing around the centre, and so they have no doubt he will be his adopters shadow.
Cobie prefers to sit and enjoy the company of people instead of playing with toys. He really enjoys his food which is helpful for his training.
Applicants for Cobie should be experienced with the Rough Collie breed as there are certain breed quirks that Cobie has displayed while interacting with his canine carers.
He is looking for an adult only home or a home with secondary school age children used to living with a dog.
Cobie interacts nicely with other dogs – he is calm and polite when meeting new canine friends, therefore, he could live with other dogs after successful meets at
the rehoming centre.
Cobie would like a home with a secure outdoor area to aid his training and give him a familiar safe space.
Find out more about offering Cobie a loving new home here.
Olly is a fantastic 10-month-old Collie crossbreed with so much love for life and people. He is energetic, friendly, sweet natured and very handsome.
With dedication and patience, Olly will make an amazing companion.
Olly is looking for adopters who will spend plenty of time with him, especially working on training. As a young lad who is still learning, Olly has some areas that will need worked on with the help of the centre training team, so applicants will need to be dedicated to this process and to Olly.
Olly could live in a home with older children, 16 and over, or an adult only home. Olly requires a quiet location with a secure outdoor space to enjoy exercise, play and stimulation when at home.
He loves to sniff and is an energetic boy so, as well as a garden, requires lots of walks where he can explore.
You can find out more about adopting Olly here.