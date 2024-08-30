Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ecco and eight gorgeous puppies are just some of the dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Ecco is a one-year-old Labrador cross who loves people and life. Ecco is a big, bright, bubbly boy who isn’t too keen on kennels, so staff hope he meets his perfect match soon.

Ecco is a loving boy who requires some help with his manners as he can get excited and will jump up to say hello.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ecco very much enjoys his walks so is happy going out in the car for exciting walking adventures. He is strong on the lead so his adopters will require to be confident, handling a strong, friendly boy. He also requires adopters with a keen interest in training.

Chiffon, Cashmere, Corduroy, Denim, Lacy, Satin, Silky and Velvet are seven-week-old Staffy cross puppies. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

The team at Dogs Trust think Ecco would be best suited to being the only dog in his forever home, although he could have walking buddies. Due to his size and bouncy nature, he could only live with older children, aged 15 and over.

A large, enclosed garden area would be lovely for him to burn off some energy through enrichment activities. Anyone interested in adopting Ecco is required to visit the centre a few times before taking him home.

Ecco enjoys company so time left alone would need to be built up gradually.

Find out more about adopting Ecco here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ecco is a one-year-old Labrador cross who loves people and life. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Meet the material pups – Chiffon, Cashmere, Corduroy, Denim, Lacy, Satin, Silky and Velvet – who are seven-week-old Staffy cross puppies. They are beautiful and energetic pups looking to learn all the wonders of life.

When adopted, they will automatically be enrolled in the Dogs Trust dog school puppy classes to help set them up for future success. They could potentially live with another dog and/or a cat with proper management in the home.

As they are not used to being left alone, they would love their new adopters to be at home with them during the day until leaving time can be built up gradually.

They also need someone at home to help with their socialisation and puppy training, including house training.

The pups would all benefit from having an enclosed garden space in their new homes where they can play and explore.

You can find out more about offering a home to one of these pups here.