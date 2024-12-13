Dogs Trust: English Springer Spaniel cross Gusty and Fred the Wire Hair Fox Terrier need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Gusty and Fred are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena. Can you offer either of them a loving new home?

Gusty is a breath of fresh air! This lovely four-year-old English Springer Spaniel cross was found as a stray, so the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena don’t know much about what he has experienced, but despite what he has been through as a stray he will be a lovely canine companion for his special someone.

Gusty likes to take a bit of time to get to know you but once he does, he loves nothing more than snuggling and giving kisses. He loves his food and learning new things, especially if there is a tasty treat on offer, so the team would love his new family to carry on with fun training which will help build a bond, and make sure Gusty reaches his full potential.

He already knows sit, paw, lie down and sit pretty – all of which he does beautifully.

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena say Fred is a brilliant boy. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

As well as loving the company of his trusted humans, Gusty could potentially live with another dog and has shown himself to be a bit of a ladies man at the rehoming centre, getting on particularly well with calm female dogs.

He would like there to be few visitors to his new home and prefers to be walked in quieter areas where he won’t be too bothered by dogs and people he doesn’t know.

Gusty would like an adult only home and would benefit from meeting his potential adopter a few times at the centre before heading home. Once in his forever home he’d like his new family to be around most of the time, particularly whilst he settles in.

He is a truly wonderful dog and deserves a second chance of being at the heart of a family that loves him.

Gusty is a breath of fresh air. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about offering Gusty a loving new home here.

Fred is a very handsome, happy, friendly seven-year-old Wire Hair Fox Terrier. His dream day would involve a trip out in the car to an exciting new walking location, followed by a cozy snooze beside his favourite human.

He is looking for an adult only home and he would like to be the only pet so he can lap up all the love.

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena say Fred is a brilliant boy and although he is slightly older, he has bags of energy and loves to learn new things so would benefit from his family continuing with his training and putting his cleverness to good use.

Fred is a very handsome, happy, friendly seven-year-old Wire Hair Fox Terrier. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He enjoys heading out on walks but his favourite pastime is being with his favourite people, wherever they are, so he’d like his new family to be at home with him and only build up his home alone time gradually so he has the chance to build his confidence, get to know his new environment and be familiar with his daily routine. He has a wonderful relationship with his canine carers at the rehoming centre and will be a friend

for life for his new family.

He may benefit from adopters who are familiar with this wonderful breed.

Find out more about adopting Fred here.