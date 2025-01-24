Dogs Trust: Fred the brilliant Wire Hair Fox Terrier and beautiful Labrador Odin both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fred and Odin are just two of the wonderful dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Could either of them be the dog for you?

Fred is a brilliant, seven-year-old Wire Hair Fox Terrier who is awaiting his new start in life.

He has a happy, friendly nature and likes to say hello to everyone he meets. Fred’s ideal day would involve a trip out in the car to an exciting new walking location, followed by a cosy snooze beside his favourite human.

Fred is muzzle trained for vet handling and has been working hard on other areas of training. With little known about his past life, the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena are proud of how far he has come since being in the charity’s care.

Fred is looking for an adult only home where he is the only pet. His adopters will need to be at home with him to begin with to help him settle into his new environment and routine, with leaving time increased gradually.

Fred loves his walkies with his canine carers and gets the most enjoyment out of spending time with people on his own terms.

He is looking for patient and kind adopters who will meet with him multiple times at the centre to build a bond before he goes home. Adopters with experience of owning and loving a Terrier would be a perfect fit for fabulous Fred.

Find out more about offering fabulous Fred a home here.

Beautiful Odin is a two-year-old Labrador who is a friendly big lad.

Odin absolutely loves toys and games, especially fetch, so if you throw a ball for him, you will make an instant best friend.

He is also a big fan of his food, which is ideal for reward-based training in his new home.

If you are looking for a lively and loving new companion to join your family, Odin could be the boy for you!

Odin could live with children aged 12 and over who are used to lively dogs who jump up to say hello.

He loves getting out for daily walks, however, can be strong, so requires adopters who are confident and capable of handling a strong dog on lead.

Dogs Trust staff think Odin would be best suited to being the only dog in the home, but he is happy having walking buddies. Odin can be a little shy on first meeting, so would like to meet his new owners a few times before going home.

Odin would love company during the day, especially to begin with, and he would relish a large, enclosed outdoor space in which to play.

Find out more about adopting Odin here.