Dogs Trust: Fudge the handsome Welsh Corgi and beautiful Labrador Buddy need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Fudge and Buddy are just two of the dogs waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. There are lots of lovely lads and lassies – of all shapes and sizes – for you to consider adopting.

Fudge is a one-year-old Welsh Corgi, who is a very handsome lad.

Fudge is a playful and smart boy who is engaged during playtime. He is motivated by food so this is perfect for further training which Fudge would both benefit from and enjoy. Fudge has a loving nature and makes his canine carers smile daily with his goofy antics.

Fudge is looking for a specific home, preferably with adopters with experience of owning a Corgi.

Fudge. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

His adopters must be willing to work with our adoption team to understand his quirks and character.

Fudge requires an adult only home, with no other pets, as he loves the attention to himself.

He enjoys munching on his favourite chews and in his new abode he would like a separate, quiet area where he can enjoy his treats, as he doesn’t want to share.

Fudge enjoys his walks and would love a home with a secure garden in which he can play as playtime equals fun time.

Beautiful Buddy. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Fudge would like company in his new home to begin with until time left alone can be built up gradually.

Also waiting to meet their ‘one and only’ is beautiful Buddy, a six-year-old Labrador crossbreed. Buddy is an energetic and super playful lad who loves nothing more than playtime.

His favourite game is fetch, so if you throw the ball for him, you’ll be best friends in no time. Buddy loves long walks, so would be an ideal canine companion for an active family. He is a very friendly and loves attention.

Buddy is looking to be the only pet in his new home so he can receive the attention all to himself and he would like a quieter home life.

He could live with older children aged 14 and over.

Buddy would benefit from a large, secure garden where he can play and enjoy enrichment games to help burn off some of his Labrador energy. Buddy can find other dogs overwhelming so he will thrive with a daily routine where he does not encounter other dogs.

Therefore, his new home should not have neighbouring dogs that he can hear or see in the garden, and he would love to be walked in quieter areas where he can spend quality time with his family. Because of his love for people, he would like someone to keep him company during the day until leaving time can be built up gradually.

It would be great if Buddy's new family could visit him at the rehoming centre a few times so they can build a bond before this lovely lad becomes part of the family.

If Fudge or Buddy sound like they could be the canine companion for you, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To find out more, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena