Dogs Trust: Fun-loving crossbreed Dolly Pawton and Cotton the beautiful Staffy need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Canine superstar Dolly Pawton and wonderful Staffy Cotton are just two of the dogs currently needing rehomed in Northern Ireland.

Dolly Pawton is a super friendly, fun-loving one-year-old crossbreed with lots of personality. She has the most adorable ears that appear to have a mind of their own.

There is never a dull moment with Dolly around. She is a big food lover, and Dogs Trust staff believe she has so much potential for training with treats as a motivation.

Dolly is looking for a home where she is the only pet, with adults only or with older children 12 and over that are dog savvy.

Dolly Pawton is a super friendly, fun-loving one-year-old crossbreed with lots of personality. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Although Dolly would be best suited as the only dog in the home, she does like to have doggy walking companions that she can play with when out and about.

She has a true adventurous spirit and loves to go on plenty of adventures therefore, we are looking for active adopters to take her to all her favourite places, including the beach and forests.

As Dolly likes to use her nose to sniff out exciting new smells, enrichment games and a garden to explore during the day will be fantastic for her busy brain. Dolly is not used to being left alone for too long, so her adopters will need to be at home with her to begin with and then once she is settled leaving time can be gradually built up.

The team at Dogs Trust are working hard (much more than 9 to 5) to find Dolly Pawton her forever home.

Cotton is a wonderful one-year-old Staffy who has stolen a lot of hearts of the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about offering Dolly Pawton a new home here.

Cotton, meanwhile, is a wonderful one-year-old Staffy who has stolen a lot of hearts of the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Cotton came into Dogs Trust as a pregnant stray, giving birth to eight beautiful puppies who have all now found their forever homes.

Although Cotton has not had the best start in her life, she is one of the most loving, caring and sweetest souls you could meet. Cotton really likes playing with cuddly toys and enjoys tug games.

(Pic: Dogs Trust)

At the centre she enjoys her dinner in fun enrichment ways, like in old treat boxes which she loves to rip up.

Cotton has come a long way with her carers at the centre and is slowly starting to understand how kind people can be, with one of her new favourite things being to snuggle up on a cosy lap for some love.

Cotton requires gentle and patient adopters to help build her confidence both indoors and outdoors as the world can seem like a daunting place.

Cotton would be best suited to an adult only home, but she could live with sensible secondary school children who will treat her softly.

(Pic: Dogs Trust)

Cotton could live with another very calm dog pending successful meets at the centre but not with excitable, bouncy dogs.

This gentle girl doesn’t like being left alone and will need her new family to be around all day to begin with to help her settle into her new environment with leaving time being increased very gradually.

Cotton will require multiple meets at the centre before she goes home.

Due to Cotton previously being a stray she will also need help with her housetraining, so a secure garden area would be perfect for training.

Find out more about offering Cotton a loving new home here.