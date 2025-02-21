Dogs Trust: Gorgeous George the Jack Russell crossbreed and handsome Rough Collie Cobie need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Gorgeous George and handsome Cobie are just two of the lovely dogs waiting to find their forever homes in Northern Ireland. They are currently being cared for by the fantastic team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

George is a three-year-old Jack Russell crossbreed, who is a super lad with an endearing personality.

Playing is his favourite way to interact with his human friends, so if you play fetch with George, you will gain an instant canine pal. Apart from playing, this inquisitive boy loves plenty of walks, followed by snoozes on the sofa.

George’s dream home will have a secure outdoor area in which he can play.

George is looking for an adult only home. He could potentially live with another settled dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre. George has enjoyed learning with the Ballymena training team, and he has no shortage of admirers within the team.

As they know him so well, potential adopters will work closely with them to learn more about George and his likes and dislikes. Multiple meets will be required at the rehoming centre before gorgeous George bids a fond farewell to his friends at Dogs Trust Ballymena, and a happy hello to his forever family.

You can find out more about adopting George here.

Cobie is a very handsome Rough Collie aged over eight years who is searching for his special someone.

This older gent is looking for a quiet home where he can spend his days relaxing. He enjoys getting out and about for walks, where he walks beautifully on the lead.

Cobie is affectionate and enjoys a fuss once he gets to know you and, as you can see, he has a beautiful coat which requires regular grooming to keep it in tip top condition.

Cobie would prefer to be the only dog in his forever home, however, he can have doggy friends on his walks. Cobie is fine being left on his own for a few hours and is fully housetrained.

He will require a few visits at the centre so he can get to know his new family before going home.

He will also need time to adjust once getting home, so understanding owners are a must for this beautiful boy.

You can find out more about offering Cobie a loving home here.