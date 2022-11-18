Pippa is a three-year-old Collie/Jack Russell Terrier cross who loves nothing more than playing with her ball and going out for walks.

Pippa is a very pretty girl who also loves her food, which is ideal for training sessions. Pippa can be a little worried around new people and so she would require a few meets with any potential adopters, but any time spent getting to know each other, will be time well spent.

Pippa is looking for a quiet, adult only home, preferably with owners who have previous dog experience, as she will require ongoing training.

Pippa’s new family would need to work closely with the training team to make sure that she felt comfortable in her new environment.

Pippa isn’t keen on other dogs approaching on walks so she requires to be walked in quiet areas.

Find out more about Pippa here.

Milo is five years old and he is a crossbreed.

Milo enjoys shorter, quieter walks away from a lot of people and other dogs.

Milo is a sweetheart of a boy who loves nothing more than the company of people and a nap on the sofa.

He travels well in the car and tends to have a snooze on the back seat.

He loves a game of fetch in the garden and enjoys his food. He is housetrained and likes to sleep in the bedroom at night so he can be close to you.

As Milo so enjoys human company, he would ideally like his new owners to be around for most of the time, but he can be left on his own for a couple of hours. He could potentially live with the right doggy companion after successful meets at Ballymena Rehoming Centre, but he would equally be happy being the only dog in the home.

He could live in a home with older teenage children.

He has a medical condition which involves him taking a tablet once a day. This will be discussed further with anyone interested in magic Milo.