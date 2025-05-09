Dogs Trust: Grace the Golden Labrador and Spaniel crossbreed Gusty need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are lots of gorgeous dogs of all shapes and sizes waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena, including Grace and Gusty.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gorgeous Grace is a sweet-natured, two-year-old Labrador.

Grace has had a tough start in life and is looking for patient and understanding owners who will help build her confidence. Grace has formed close relationships with her regular carers, and they all think she is an amazing girl.

Grace enjoys playing with her toys and carrying them around in her mouth, she is very proud of herself when she has a toy to show you. She is also a big snuggle bug, so if you have a space on the sofa where she can snuggle up beside you, Grace will very happily oblige.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Gorgeous Gace would love a quiet home with an outdoor space, preferably in a location without much traffic or people walking by as she can find hustle and bustle stressful.

She could live with older, secondary school aged children, however, when out on walks she must be handled by an adult as, although she is dog friendly, she is still working on her manners when it comes to approaching other dogs.

She could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre.

The lucky person who adopts Grace will be supported by the training team as they know her so well and can’t wait for her to fully blossom in her forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gusty (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Gusty, meanwhile, is a very handsome four-year-old Spaniel crossbreed who came into Dogs Trust care as a stray, so his past life is unknown. Gusty has fantastic relationships with his carers at Dogs Trust Ballymena where he is renowned for showering them with love.

Gusty loves his food and he is an intelligent boy who has mastered many tricks including sit, paw, lie down and sit pretty.

Gusty can be unsure of new people so multiple meets at the rehoming centre will be required to build a bond before he goes to his forever home. He requires an adult only home and could potentially be rehomed with another dog pending successful meets.

Gusty loves getting out and about to practice his training, so he is looking for adopters who are committed to continuing with his training which he enjoys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would be well suited to active adopters who can take him to lots of exciting walking locations which are quiet as these are Gusty’s favourite spots.

Go along and meet Gusty and you will be blown away by this gorgeous lad.

If Grace or Gusty sounds like they might be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Please visit the website – https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena – to find out more.