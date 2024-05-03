Dogs Trust: Hunter the handsome Labrador and adorable French Bulldog Marco need rehoming in Northern Ireland
Hunter is an extremely handsome four-year-old Labrador who is super excited to start his new life.
Staying true to his breed, Hunter loves his food and is happy to show off some of his tricks such as ‘sit’ for a tasty treat.
He loves splashing about in the water and running through muddy puddles but equally loves snuggling up on the sofa in the evenings after busy days of exploring.
Hunter is a very loveable lad who has a sweet nature so will make an amazing addition to a family that is happy to give him all the love he deserves.
Hunter is looking for a home where his family are around most of the time as he likes company and hasn't been used to being left alone for long periods of time.
He requires active adopters, so he will enjoy daily walks and fun enrichment activities.
Hunter can live with children aged 12 and over that are comfortable around big dogs and he can also live with another friendly dog pending successful meets at the rehoming centre.
Find out more about offering Hunter a new home here.
Marco is an adorable two-year-old French bulldog that is currently living in a foster home.
Marco is very friendly and loves his food, walks and enjoys meeting everyone.
He has settled quickly, and his house training is coming along well. He is happy sleeping in a crate outside his foster carer's bedroom. Marco can be left on his own for short periods of time as he likes chill in bed.
Marco is a very sweet boy who could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre. He could also live with secondary school age children and would love a home with a garden so he can potter and play.
Find out more about adopting Marco here.