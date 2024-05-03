Dogs Trust: Hunter the handsome Labrador and adorable French Bulldog Marco need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Hunter and Marco are just two of the dogs being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust while they wait to find loving new homes.
By Joanne Knox
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hunter is an extremely handsome four-year-old Labrador who is super excited to start his new life.

Staying true to his breed, Hunter loves his food and is happy to show off some of his tricks such as ‘sit’ for a tasty treat.

He loves splashing about in the water and running through muddy puddles but equally loves snuggling up on the sofa in the evenings after busy days of exploring.

Most Popular
Hunter is an extremely handsome four-year-old Labrador. (Pic: Dogs Trust)Hunter is an extremely handsome four-year-old Labrador. (Pic: Dogs Trust)
Hunter is an extremely handsome four-year-old Labrador. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Hunter is a very loveable lad who has a sweet nature so will make an amazing addition to a family that is happy to give him all the love he deserves.

Hunter is looking for a home where his family are around most of the time as he likes company and hasn't been used to being left alone for long periods of time.

He requires active adopters, so he will enjoy daily walks and fun enrichment activities.

Hunter can live with children aged 12 and over that are comfortable around big dogs and he can also live with another friendly dog pending successful meets at the rehoming centre.

Marco is an adorable two-year-old French Bulldog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)Marco is an adorable two-year-old French Bulldog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)
Marco is an adorable two-year-old French Bulldog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about offering Hunter a new home here.

Marco is an adorable two-year-old French bulldog that is currently living in a foster home.

Marco is very friendly and loves his food, walks and enjoys meeting everyone.

He has settled quickly, and his house training is coming along well. He is happy sleeping in a crate outside his foster carer's bedroom. Marco can be left on his own for short periods of time as he likes chill in bed.

Hunter is a very loveable lad who has a sweet nature. (Pic: Dogs Trust)Hunter is a very loveable lad who has a sweet nature. (Pic: Dogs Trust)
Hunter is a very loveable lad who has a sweet nature. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Marco is a very sweet boy who could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre. He could also live with secondary school age children and would love a home with a garden so he can potter and play.

Find out more about adopting Marco here.

Related topics:Dogs Trust