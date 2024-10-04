Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hustle the Bulldog crossbreed and wonderful whippets Delilah and Petunia are currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena. Can you offer any of them a new home?

Hustle is a three-year-old Bulldog crossbreed with a big personality. She is a super friendly girl and loves to meet new people, especially if they give her a back scratch.

We know little about her past so staff have been spending lots of time getting to know her since she arrived in our care, and she has made quite an impression. Staff are smitten with this beautiful girl who has a happy character. Hustle loves to play with toys, and she is a joy to watch as she prances around, showing them off.

She is a big fan of her food, but we are working hard to help her lose a few kilograms to get her down to a healthy weight. We don't think this will take too long as Hustle enjoys getting out and about for brisk walks every day, and she will happily jump in the car to go on walks to exciting new places.

Hustle is a three-year-old Bulldog Crossbreed with a big personality. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Hustle is looking for an adult only home, or a home with older children, aged 14 and over. She enjoys playing with other dogs at the centre however her bouncy nature and strength mean she can be a bit too much for dogs with a calmer nature.

She could potentially live with another dog after meeting them to make sure they are compatible. Hustle will bring lots of joy to her new family.

Find out more about Hustle here.

Delilah and her best friend Petunia are a pair of two-year-old Whippets who have both the looks and the charm. Delilah and Petunia are full of fun and they relish their walks, exploring and greeting new people and their dogs.

Delilah and her best friend Petunia are a pair of two-year-old Whippets who have both the looks and the charm. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Once they get to know you, they are very affectionate, seeking snuggles and affection.

As little is known about their past life, they are looking for an adult only home, or with a family with children of secondary school age and older. They are very friendly around other dogs and will be excited to approach them to say hello when out and about so they could potentially live with another dog after a successful meet at the rehoming centre. Delilah and Petunia are quite bonded so enjoy playing together and gain a lot of confidence from each other, so we hope they can find a home together.

This pair of beauties have double the love to offer to their forever family.

Find out more about adopting Delilah and Petunia here.