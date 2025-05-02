Dogs Trust: Irish Setter Cullen and Collie puppy Sprig both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Cullen is a sweet eight-year-old Irish Setter who enjoys getting out for daily walks and seeing all his buddies.

He walks fantastically well on lead and will jump into the car to join you for walking adventures.

Cullen loves using his nose to investigate his surroundings and he also enjoys enrichment games where he can sniff out treats and rewards.

Cullen is a friendly chap who loves making new friends when he is out and about. He could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the centre.

He has previously been around children, but as he is a big, bouncy boy we think he'd be better suited to a home with older children of secondary school age and older.

As Cullen’s favourite game is fetch, his dream home would have a large, enclosed garden space where he can run and play with his adopters.

Cullen is used to be left alone for short periods, and this could be gradually built up once settled in his forever home. If you think you have space in your home for this bubbly, bright, affectionate boy then please get in touch.

Sprig, meanwhile, is a beautiful four-month-old Collie puppy who is currently loving life in a foster home. His enjoys running around the garden with the other dogs in the home and likes chasing a ball. Sprig will need confidence building in his forever home as he can be shy when being handled. Sprig's foster carers have started his basic training, including house training, and as he is an intelligent lad, his training is going well, however, lots more will be required so Sprig will be enrolled into Dog School Puppy Training Classes.

Due to his breed, Sprig would be best suited to a home with active adopters as he will require both physical and mental enrichment. Puzzles toys to help him find food will be both fun and good for this super intelligent young pup.

He requires a home where someone is around most of the time to continue with his training and socialisation.

If Cullen or Sprig sound like they could be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To find out more, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena

