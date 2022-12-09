Jill is an extremely lively, boisterous, bouncy puppy with a real love for life!

Adopters must be willing to attend the Dog School Training Classes when they adopt a puppy.

This will help put Jill on the right tracks with her training and socialisation.

10-week-old Jill

Due to her mix of breeds, Jill needs an active home with owners who are willing to put in a lot of work, time and effort with extra training, as well as providing basic training and socialisation.

In a home with owners that can dedicate plenty of time and provide a lot of mental stimulation, she will really thrive, but without this extra input will be quite a handful.

Dogs Trust are looking for adopters who are around most of the day and have a securely enclosed garden.

Any children in the home should be eight years and older. Jill could live with another doggy companion, but due to her extremely lively nature her new owners must be willing to provide management in the home so that Jill and the existing dog can get to know each other slowly and gradually.

Lovely Hollie, who is 10 years old

Hollie, a 10-year-old crossbreed, is also in need of a loving new home.

Hollie is an absolute sweetheart. She loves nothing more than a cosy bed and the company of her carers.

She really enjoys her dinner time and is very good at pretending she has skipped a meal or two!

Hollie likes a stroll and a sniff around, but she will not be signing up for the next marathon.

She loves a peaceful life and would settle into a new home well over time.

Hollie knows what she wants from her new home and top of her list is a huge comfortable bed so she can lounge around for most of the day, ideally this would be placed somewhere quiet.

She requires a garden space where she can potter when she feels like it. The home shouldn't be too noisy or too busy as she really enjoys her downtime.

She can live with older children, over 16 years. She also would like someone that understands she has some manageable medical needs.

When it comes to other animals in the home, Hollie wishes to be the only pet as she feels she deserves her new owners undivided attention!

Dogs Trust hope this super, sweet older lady meets her special someone soon!