Jim and Cotton are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Jim is a super one-year-old Miniature Poodle who loves attention and being fussed over.

If you are looking for a little snuggle buddy, Jim will happily fill this role once he gets to know you.

As Jim is still young, he has some puppy behaviours that can be worked on through basic training in his new home.

He loves his food, and his favourite toys are ones that make crinkly noises – his current favourite being his carrot toy.

Staff at Dogs Trust, Ballymena, have also discovered Jim loves country music which he finds relaxing in his kennel, so fellow country music fans might be perfect for Jim!

Jim walks very well on the lead and enjoys his walks, although he can be a little unsure, so his adopter will need to help build his confidence in this area.

With time, love and attention, the Dogs Trust team believe Jim will blossom into an amazing companion for his someone special.

Jim will be best suited to an adult only home, or a family with older secondary school children. He feels more comfortable in a calm environment, and, although he can live with another dog, they will need to be calm natured as he finds boisterous dogs too much.

Jim is a super friendly boy, who looks to the people around him for reassurance. He requires multiple meets at the rehoming centre before he goes home to build a relationship with his new family.

Jim has never been left alone for very long, so his adopters should be at home with him to begin with until he settles in, and leaving time can be gradually increased.

You can find out more about adopting Jim here.

Cotton, meanwhile, is the most wonderful one-year old Staffy. Cotton has stolen a lot of hearts and puts a massive smile on the faces of staff at Dogs Trust, Ballymena.

Cotton came into the centre as a pregnant stray, giving birth to eight beautiful puppies who have all now found their forever homes.

Although Cotton has not had the best start in her life, she is one of the most loving, caring and sweetest souls you could meet.

Cotton really likes playing with cuddly toys and enjoys tug games. At the centre she has been given her dinner in fun enrichment ways, such as

old treat boxes which she loves to rip up.

This can be introduced into her new home to help with settling in.

Cotton has come a long way with her carers at the centre and is slowly starting to understand how kind people can be, with one of her new favourite things being to snuggle up on a cozy lap for some love.

Cotton requires gentle and patience adopters to help build her confidence, both indoors and outdoors, as the world can seem like a daunting place.

Cotton would be best suited to an adult only home, but she could live with sensible secondary school children who will treat her softly.

As Cotton can be worried, but does walk well with walking buddies, staff feel she could live with another very calm dog pending successful

meets at the centre – but not with excitable, bouncy dogs.

This gentle girl doesn’t like being left alone and will need her new family to be around all day to begin with to help her settle into her new environment, with leaving time being increased very gradually.

Cotton will require multiple meets at the centre before she goes home. Due to Cotton previously being a stray she will also need help with her housetraining, so a secure garden area would be perfect for training.

Find out more about offering Cotton a loving new home here.