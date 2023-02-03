Floki is a two-year-old Labrador cross.

He is a handsome boy with a charming personality. He enjoys his food and sniffy walks and has a huge enthusiasm for life so can be quite strong on the lead.

Floki is also clever. He knows some commands and is eager to learn more.

Floki travels well in the car and is looking for active owners who can take him on lots of new adventures.

He can take time to build a bond with new people, so it is essential that any potential adopters are willing to meet him numerous times before he goes home.

Floki requires someone at home most of the time, with time being left alone gradually increased.

He could potentially live with another calm and friendly dog and in a home with dog experienced teenagers.

Meeko would love a peaceful home

A secure garden is essential so he has the freedom to explore and play.

Meet Floki.

Next is Meeko, a Whippet Cross who is two years old.

Meeko is a lovely young lad who can be a little nervous on first meeting, but forms fantastic bonds with people once he gets to know you.

He is looking for a home that has plenty of secure outdoor space where he can run and play as he enjoys playtime.

Meeko would love a peaceful home, with somewhere comfy and cosy for him to relax as he likes his home comforts. He needs to be the only pet in the home and will need to be walked in quiet locations away from other dogs if possible.

He is looking for someone who is willing to give him the love and patience he needs to help build his confidence – you will in turn be rewarded with a loving best pal.

Meet Meeko.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Floki or Meeko, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.

