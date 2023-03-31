Evan is seven months old. He is a playful, enthusiastic and lovable young Labrador.

He is curious and enjoys a good sniff when out and about exploring. Evan will be very happy to join his adopters on adventures as he travels well in the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He loves new people and will make a fantastic companion. Evan is used to having someone with him at home all day so his adopters must be at home, with leaving time being built up gradually.

Evan is a playful, enthusiastic and lovable young Labrador.

Evan could live with another dog, pending successful meets at the centre.

He could live with children aged 14 and over that are used to bouncy, playful dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evan is an active boy and will need adopters who can provide plenty of exercise, playtime and mental stimulation. It is important that his training continues in his new home.

He is a very clever boy with bundles of potential.

Buddy is a brilliant boy who is waiting for someone to love.

Meet Evan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buddy Holly is a Labrador/Retriever cross and is eight months old.

Buddy is a very friendly boy who loves to be with you and doesn't like to be left alone, so he will require a gradual introduction to being left alone.

Buddy loves the company of other dogs on his walks, although he is looking for a home where he is the only dog.

Evan is a very clever boy with bundles of potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is a lively, fun and curious lad. He enjoys tasty treats which is perfect for the ongoing training he will require being such a youngster.

Buddy is looking for a home where he has company for most of the day initially. He could live with children aged 12 and over.

His adopters should be willing to give Buddy plenty of exercise and continue to work on his training.

He will benefit from training when it comes to travelling in the car to realise it's not so scary, and to be walked in quieter walking areas away from busy roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buddy is a brilliant boy who is waiting for someone to love.