Lilly is a 10-month-old Labrador crossbreed. She is a young pup who is a bundle of love and adores a fuss and playing with toys.

Lilly will make a fun addition to a dedicated and active family.

Lilly is a really loving and bouncy girl who would benefit from a family who are confident with spirited dogs. She would also benefit from positive training as she is very clever and learns quickly.

She may a need a little help with her toilet training. Lilly is very sociable, and could potentially live with another friendly dog. She could also live with children aged eight and over, as long as this is managed responsibly within the home.

A secured garden area is required for safe playtime.

Find out more about adopting Lilly here.

Murphy is a three-year-old Labrador.

Murphy is a boisterous and energetic boy that is looking for adopters who can provide him with the physical and mental stimulation he requires.

Murphy is a boisterous and energetic boy that is looking for adopters who can provide him with the physical and mental stimulation he requires. He is toy mad and loves playing fetch.

He is a loving boy who enjoys long walks, with his favourite places to visit being the beach and forest.

Murphy doesn't have any recall, so this is something he will have to learn with new adopters. He is fully house trained and enjoys travel in the car.

He knows some basic commands but is strong on lead so new adopters will benefit from spending time working on loose lead walking with him.

Murphy could live in a home with children of secondary school age and could live with another dog pending successful meets at the rehoming centre.

Murphy gets a little anxious if left alone for long periods of time, so he will require someone to be around for a lot of the day initially and slowly build up the length of time left alone.

A secure, enclosed garden is a must for Murphy to have safe off lead play.

Find out more about adopting Murphy here.

