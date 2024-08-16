Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luna and Kilo are currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Beautiful dotty Dalmatian, one-year-old Luna, is a sweet-natured dog who can be a little shy on meeting new people but, once she has made friends, her playful and fun personality shines through.

She loves to play fetch, with a cuddly toy being her favourite thing to hurl into the air. She is a very friendly lass who takes every opportunity to jump on the sofa for a belly rub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luna travels well in the car and she is a big foodie fan, so this makes training fun when a treat is on offer.

One-year-old Luna is a sweet-natured dog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Luna isn’t too keen on kennels so has been enjoying spending her afternoons in the offices with staff where she feels relaxed and enjoys a fuss.

Luna is looking for a home with no other pets as she loves all the fuss to herself, but she can have walking buddies. She also requires an adult only home, or with children aged 15 and over.

Luna would love a garden in which to play and enjoy energetic antics. It would be ideal if Luna’s potential adopters could meet her a few times at the centre before taking her home so that a bond and friendship has been established.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are looking for a loyal, lovable new family member then Luna could be the girl for you.

Kilo is a three-year-old Labrador who loves people. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about offering Luna a new home here.

Kilo is a three-year-old Labrador who loves people and is enthusiastic about life.

Kilo is a big, beautiful, bouncy boy who would benefit from further training. Due to his strength, he requires a home with adopters who are confident handling a strong dog and who will put in the time and effort to improve his lead walking.

Kilo travels well in the car and loves to get out for a good sniff and enjoys daily walks to meet friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luna is looking for a home with no other pets as she loves all the fuss to herself. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

With Kilo being such a sociable boy that loves company, he currently isn’t keen on being left alone, so time alone will require to be built up gradually.

Kilo could live in a family with older children, aged 15 and over.

Staff think he would be best suited to being the only dog in the home, but he can have dog walking buddies.

He would greatly benefit from a home with a garden where he can practice his training as well as using his clever mind to burn off some of his Labrador energy through enrichment activities.

Kilo is going to make an amazing addition to that special family due to his happy, loving nature and zest for life.

Find out how you can provide Kilo with a loving new home here.