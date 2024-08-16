Dogs Trust: Luna the beautiful dotty Dalmation and loveable Labrador Kilo both need rehoming in Northern Ireland
Beautiful dotty Dalmatian, one-year-old Luna, is a sweet-natured dog who can be a little shy on meeting new people but, once she has made friends, her playful and fun personality shines through.
She loves to play fetch, with a cuddly toy being her favourite thing to hurl into the air. She is a very friendly lass who takes every opportunity to jump on the sofa for a belly rub.
Luna travels well in the car and she is a big foodie fan, so this makes training fun when a treat is on offer.
Luna isn’t too keen on kennels so has been enjoying spending her afternoons in the offices with staff where she feels relaxed and enjoys a fuss.
Luna is looking for a home with no other pets as she loves all the fuss to herself, but she can have walking buddies. She also requires an adult only home, or with children aged 15 and over.
Luna would love a garden in which to play and enjoy energetic antics. It would be ideal if Luna’s potential adopters could meet her a few times at the centre before taking her home so that a bond and friendship has been established.
If you are looking for a loyal, lovable new family member then Luna could be the girl for you.
Find out more about offering Luna a new home here.
Kilo is a three-year-old Labrador who loves people and is enthusiastic about life.
Kilo is a big, beautiful, bouncy boy who would benefit from further training. Due to his strength, he requires a home with adopters who are confident handling a strong dog and who will put in the time and effort to improve his lead walking.
Kilo travels well in the car and loves to get out for a good sniff and enjoys daily walks to meet friends.
With Kilo being such a sociable boy that loves company, he currently isn’t keen on being left alone, so time alone will require to be built up gradually.
Kilo could live in a family with older children, aged 15 and over.
Staff think he would be best suited to being the only dog in the home, but he can have dog walking buddies.
He would greatly benefit from a home with a garden where he can practice his training as well as using his clever mind to burn off some of his Labrador energy through enrichment activities.
Kilo is going to make an amazing addition to that special family due to his happy, loving nature and zest for life.
Find out how you can provide Kilo with a loving new home here.