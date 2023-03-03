Lurchers were the third most popular breed rehomed by Dogs Trust last year, with 527 finding loving new homes.

Both boys are just three years old.

Bill Bailey is a real sweetheart and loves nothing more than human company. He loves to play and chase toys and enjoys having a snuggle and snooze. Dogs Trust are looking for understanding and patient owners who will build a strong bond with him before he goes to his forever home.

Bill Bailey is looking for a home in a peaceful area with a large garden space for him to run around in. He requires to be the only pet in the home as he can be uncomfortable around other dogs.

He will require a few meets with the centre training team, which may require some home visits. Bill Bailey comfortably wears a muzzle when out and about in public, and this would be required when he is adopted. It is preferred that Bill Bailey is rehomed to an adult only home, however he could potentially be rehomed with children aged 14 and over.

Meet Bill Bailey here.

Ralph, meanwhile, is a sweet and happy boy who can form great bonds with people once he gets to know them.

He loves his food and would benefit greatly from another doggy walking companion. He also enjoys playtime.

Previous breed experience is desirable. Ralph is looking for loving and patient adopters who will allow him time to settle into his new abode.

A good sized, secure garden is essential where Ralph can run and stretch his long legs.

Ralph could potentially live in a home with another dog and with children aged 15 and over.

His adopters must be willing to continue with some training, including building up the time he is left alone in the home gradually.

Meet Ralph here.