Dogs Trust: Maisie the Yorkshire Terrier and Jack Russell Gilly both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Maisie and Gilly are just two of the dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena until a new home can be found for them.

Maisie is a five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who is looking to find her forever home along with her best friend Freddie.

They are inseparable and are at their happiest when they have the company of each other and their humans. Maisie and Freddie are currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care where they have settled in well and are said to be easy going in the home.

They enjoy their walks and, as well as being super handsome, they are affectionate dogs.

If you have room for two, Maisie and Freddie would love a home where they have lots of company as they are sociable dogs who relish company. They also enjoy sleeping in the bedroom so they know someone is there and they can enjoy plenty of sleepy snuggles.

They could live in a home with children of school age and potentially with another dog.

Find out more about offering Maisie and Freddie a home here.

Gilly is a five-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who is engaging, inquisitive and playful. She can be timid when she initially meets new people, however, her true character shines through once she knows and trusts you.

Gilly is fond of a tasty treat and enjoys playing with snuffle balls and other puzzle toys that have treats in them.

If there is no food involved, she likes a squeaky toy to throw around followed by zoomies in the garden.

Gilly is enjoying life in a foster home. She travels well in the car and has been enjoying walks in different locations where she is happy meeting other dogs.

After a walking adventure she loves nothing more than a snuggle on the sofa beside her foster carers.

Gentle Gilly is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home with not many visitors as she can be worried by unexpected and sudden noises.

She is happy sleeping on her own overnight and is enjoying having company throughout the day in her foster home so would prefer someone to be around for most of the day.

Gilly could potentially share her forever home with another doggy companion pending successful meets at the rehoming centre.

Find out more about adopting Gilly here.