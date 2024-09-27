Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Margot and Randolph are just two of the wonderful dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena. Do you have room in your home and heart for one of them?

Margot is a gorgeous, very sweet and fun loving six-month-old Border Collie looking for her forever home.

She has been settling well into her foster home where she loves playing with toys – especially tug toys!

She never passes the opportunity for a tasty treat, which is ideal for further training. Her foster carers have begun training, and Margot can now ‘sit’ and is doing well with her housetraining.

Margot is a gorgeous, very sweet and fun loving six-month-old Collie looking for her forever home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She enjoys going out for walks in parks or forests where she is not near passing vehicles. She enjoys company so, at night, sleeps in her bed in her foster carer’s bedroom.

Margot is happy to meet other dogs when out on her walks, however, the team at Dogs Trust feel she will thrive as the only pet in her forever home as she prefers not to share her favourite things.

Margot is looking for an adult only home.

Margot has some medical needs that do not require medication but mean she wouldn’t be allowed unsupervised access to stairs.

Randolph is a handsome nine-year-old Miniature Poodle who has plenty of energy for playtime and adventures. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

The team at Ballymena can discuss more with any potential adopter interested in this beautiful youngster.

Find out more about adopting Margot here.

Randolph is a handsome nine-year-old Miniature Poodle who has plenty of energy for playtime and adventures.

His favourite type of toys are soft toys, and he is an expert at swapping toys so that you can throw the next one for him during playtime.

Margot can now ‘sit’ and is doing well with her housetraining. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He is super enthusiastic when it comes to jumping in the car to go somewhere new, his tail doesn’t stop wagging.

Randolph has a fantastic character, and his canine carers say he is also a loving and snuggly boy. With some dedication to his training and confidence building, Dogs Trust staff know that Randolph will make a fantastic friend to his special someone.

Randolph is looking for patient adopters in a quieter home, which means no younger family members. He takes a little time to get to know new people before coming out of his shell, but once he does, he is a complete ray of sunshine.

Randolph would benefit from the company of another dog to help with his confidence, so after successful meets, he would love to live with a new doggy friend.

Randolph is looking for patient adopters in a quieter home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He is currently sharing his kennel with another dog and really enjoys having the company.

Because he enjoys company so much, Randolph cannot be left alone during the settling in period after his adoption.

Someone around for most of the day would be ideal, but if his adopters need to leave the home during the day, then this will have to be a gradual process.

Find out more about offering Randolph a loving new home here.