Adorable pup Mars and friendly Labrador Murphy are just two of the dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena.

Murphy is a lovely, friendly 11-year-old Labrador. Murphy thoroughly enjoys playing ball games and getting lots of attention from his foster carer – he especially enjoys a good scratch and his daily walks.

Once he is satisfied that he has received enough attention he will happily lie down for a snooze.

Everyone that meets Murphy immediately has a new best friend, especially if they have a ball or tasty treat on offer. He has the waggiest tail and the happiest demeanour, it is hard not to smile when Murphy is around.

Mars is a handsome and friendly three-month-old German Shepherd cross puppy who is searching for his forever home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

A quieter home would be ideal for Murphy. He can live with dog savvy children who understand that Murphy wants to take life at a slower pace. Pending successful meets at the Rehoming Centre he could potentially share his home with another calm dog.

Murphy would love a home with a safe and enclosed garden area. He is happy being left alone for a few hours and he is housetrained. As an older gentleman Murphy is on daily medication for pain relief which will be discussed with anyone interested in adopting this lovely boy.

Find out more about adopting Murphy here.

Mars is a handsome and friendly three-month-old German Shepherd cross puppy who is searching for his forever home. He is enjoying all the comforts of home in a foster home where he is being housetrained.

Murphy is a lovely, friendly 11-year-old Labrador. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Mars loves to play with toys and likes squeaky toys and he likes to chew on a carrot. Mars is a clever pup and is learning to sit, lie down and recall to his name which he knows.

Mars is also good on lead, doesn't pull and is working on his loose lead walking. He requires owners that will keep his mind active as well as his body because he loves his training sessions.

Mars is a very sweet and inquisitive boy who steals the heart of anyone who meets him.

Mars is a well socialised and confident puppy who enjoys going on adventures with his foster family, he's particularly popular in local coffee shops.

Mars is a well socialised and confident puppy who enjoys going on adventures. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Mars currently lives with two adult dogs that he loves to play with and take their lead so he could potentially live with another dog pending successful meets.

Mars has some medical needs that will be discussed with any potential adopters of this bundle of joy.