Merle is a four-year-old Retriever/Labrador cross.

He is a handsome and friendly big boy who is currently enjoying home comforts in a foster home.

Merle is a lovely companion who follows his foster carer around the house like a shadow, so enjoys company.

Mischa, a Siberian Husky, is 10 years old.

He has settled well into his foster home, quickly getting used to the routine and has enjoyed meeting new dogs in the home and on walks. Merle is housetrained and he loves a snuggle. He is a very playful lad once he gets to know you.

Merle requires a home with adopters who have space for a large dog. He has been around dogs in his foster home and is doing very well with four-legged pals of all sizes. He could live in a home with another dog, pending successful meets.

He requires his training and socialisation to continue in his new home. Merle could also live in a home with older children.

Meet Merle.

Mischa, a Siberian Husky, is 10 years old. She is a very sweet, calm natured girl that loves nothing more than a snuggle or scratch.

She loves human company and has a lot of love to offer. Mischa has been through a lot of change recently, so is really looking forward to a structured routine within her new forever home.

Mischa’s new home should have a secure garden with plenty of space to roam.

She could potentially live with another dog and with children of primary or secondary school age.

Mischa is a very sweet, calm natured girl.

Mischa is still an active girl that likes to explore new places - and she travels well in the car.

As she adores company, her ideal home would be with someone who is at home with her as much as possible, with time left alone being built up gradually.

Meet Mischa.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to either Mischa or Merle, or the other dogs available for adoption, visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/ballymena

