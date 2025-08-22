Dogs Trust: Molly the10-month-old Cocker Staffie cross and sweet Staffie Otter need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Molly and Otter are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently in the care of Dogs Trust Ballymena. Can you offer one of them a loving new home?

Molly is a 10-month-old Cocker Staffie cross who is an absolute sweetheart. Molly loves playing with her soft squeaky toys and she enjoys sniffing for treats in her snuffle mat. Molly knows a few tricks including ‘sit’ and is eager to learn more, so she is up for further training.

She is full of joy so is a lovely, fun girl to be around. When out on her walks she can lack confidence but with a routine, reassurance, and lots of praise, she will do well and her confidence will increase. When Molly knows you, she is excited to spend time with you and adores a fuss.

Molly is looking for a fun and loving home with active adopters who can keep up with her energy levels. She could live with a neutered male dog who is playful and confident to match her bouncy nature or a calmer dog who could help her relax.

Otter at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

She could also be the only dog in her forever home. As such a friendly girl, Molly would like company when she is adopted so leaving time would have to be gradually built up. Molly is a bright, active girl so she will need to be kept both physically and mentally stimulated.

Otter, meanwhile, is a gorgeous, sweet natured, and affectionate six-year-old Staffie. She greets everyone she meets with enthusiasm and her foster carers have described her as a loving family pet. Otter likes to snuggle on the sofa beside you and loves having her human friends close by.

Otter is food motivated and so likes enrichment toys which keep her happy and occupied. Otter is uncomfortable meeting other dogs and so happily wears a muzzle when she is out walking.

This happy lass could live with children of secondary school age and older. She is looking to be the only pet in her forever home and, as she loves company so much, she requires a home with adopters who are going to be at home with her.

Molly at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Otter is housetrained, travels well in the car, and would benefit from a home with a secure garden which she can enjoy relaxing in. If you are looking for a loving and loyal best friend who wants to be by your side, Otter could be the pawsome pooch for you.

If you are interested in adopting Molly or Otter, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or go along to meet the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.