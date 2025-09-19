Dogs Trust: Mr Fredricksen the Pomeranian cross and Yorkshire Terrier Bailey both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Mr Fredricksen and Bailey are just two of the gorgeous dogs waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Can you offer either of them a loving new home?

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fredricksen is a four-year-old Pomeranian cross who adores a cuddle and fuss. He will happily jump up on your knee for a pampering session and loves a groom, which is ideal as his fabulous coat will need regular brushing.

This handsome lad might be small, but he has a big spirit and is ready to join his new family on fun days out. He is a clever boy who loves to learn new things and will happily show you a trick for a tasty treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally, Mr Fredricksen is looking for a family who is familiar with the Pomeranian breed and their cheeky personality. Mr Fredricksen came into Dogs Trust’s care as a stray, so they don’t know anything about his past life. When he’s out and about he likes to make his voice heard when he spots other dogs, so his new owners will need to be happy to work on his training to help him feel more settled and also to walk him in quieter areas.

Bailey at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Mr Fredricksen would be better suited to a home where he is the only pet. He could live with children aged 14 and over and he would love company when he goes to his new abode.

Bailey is a beautiful eight-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. He is a playful boy who loves nothing more than chasing a tennis ball or playing tug with his favourite people. He also enjoys getting out and about for walks and travels well in the car for adventures.

He prefers a more hands-off approach to begin with until he knows you – then he enjoys a fuss. True to his breed, Bailey likes making himself heard when meeting new people and other dogs, although he does settle when he has had time to say hello and make friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey is looking for an adult-only home or a family with older teenagers who understand when he wants space for quiet time.

Mr Fredricksen at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Bailey could potentially live with a similarly sized dog who wants to play, however, he would be equally happy as the only dog in the home. He would love a large, enclosed garden space where he can enjoy his favourite game, fetch. Bailey would appreciate company during the day until he has settled into his new surroundings, then leaving time can be built up gradually.

If you are interested in adopting Mr Fredricksen or Bailey, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena