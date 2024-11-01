Murphy and Hudson are just two of the beautiful dogs currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Murphy is a gorgeous two-year-old Lhasa Apso/Bichon cross who is awaiting his new best friends.

If you're looking for an adorable boy to fill your days with fun and play, Murphy could be the one for you.

He loves to play and is eager to be involved in any adventures. Murphy has an incredibly sweet nature and having fun in life is his top priority.

Hudson is a beautiful 12 week old Labrador puppy. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He has a beautiful curly coat which will require regular grooming to keep him looking the most handsome of boys.

Murphy would love to join an active family where he can enjoy playtime and daily walks.

He could live in a home with secondary school aged children where he is the only pet.

Murphy loves company so would like to have someone at home for most of the day, especially to begin with as he settles into his new surroundings.

Murphy is a gorgeous two-year-old Lhasa Apso/Bichon cross who is awaiting his new best friends. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

This adorable lad is hoping to meet his new family very soon.

Find out more about offering Murphy a loving new home here.

Hudson, meanwhile, is a beautiful 12-week-old Labrador puppy who is looking for his forever home. Hudson could potentially live with dogs after successful meets at the centre, and cats with proper management in the home.

He would love his new family to encourage him with all his basic puppy training, including housetraining, and socialisation.

Hudson will need a lovely, enclosed garden space to play and explore. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Hudson will need a lovely, enclosed garden space to play and explore.

He will really enjoy to get out for daily walks and enrichment activities to help burn some of his energy once he grows up a bit, so would love his new family to join in with him!

Hudson isn't used to being left alone just yet, so would really like his new adopters to be around for company during the day, until leaving time can be built up.

As Hudson is under six months, he will automatically be enrolled in the Dogs Trust Dog School puppy classes to help set him up for success.

You can find out more about offering Hudson his forever home here.