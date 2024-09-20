Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polly and Caesar are just two of the gorgeous dogs currently being cared for by the fantastic team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena. Can you make space on your sofa for one of them?

Pretty Polly is an incredibly sweet seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier awaiting new owners to enjoy lots of adventure with.

Polly has a lovely nature and endearing personality. She is super excited to go on her walks and lives each day to the full.

Polly is looking for active adopters who will enjoy taking her on walks and who will help her reach a healthy weight, as she is carrying a few extra pounds!

Caesar is an energetic, goofy four-year-old Labrador with tonnes of personality. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She’s settled fantastically well into her foster home where she enjoys having company throughout the day and Polly is great company. She simply awaits a best friend to love.

Find out more about offering Polly a loving new home here.

Caesar is an energetic and goofy four-year-old Labrador with tonnes of personality.

He is a loveable lad whose enthusiasm for life always makes his Canine Carers smile, especially when playing with his toys. He loves to chase tennis balls and throw rope toys in the air, so his play times are very entertaining to watch.

Pretty Polly is an incredibly sweet seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Caesar is also a big foodie, which will be useful as a motivator in his ongoing training. As an energetic boy, Caesar will be a fantastic adventure buddy. He is happy to jump into the car for any outdoor excursion.

At the end of a busy day in the life of Caesar, he loves nothing more than curling up for a snooze in his bed, or on the lap of his favourite people.

Caesar can live with older children (14+) and potentially another dog, if they are confident and tolerant of an energetic dog.

Caesar is super friendly and loves to say hello to everyone he meets however he is lacking in manners, so his adopter will need to work on his training so that he can learn to be more polite when meeting people.

As an energetic boy, Caesar will be a fantastic adventure buddy. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He will require daily walks and different forms of enrichment to keep him both physically and mentally stimulated.

Caesar’s ideal adopters will be dedicated to getting to know him and helping him settle into his new life.

He will need multiple meets at the rehoming centre, and he will require someone at home with him to begin with until he has settled and leaving time can be built up gradually.

Dogs Trust staff have no doubt that, with patient adopters, Caesar will absolutely thrive in his new home and be the best buddy anyone could wish for.

Find out more about offering Caesar a forever home here.