Dogs Trust: Reggie the beautiful Foxhound cross and loving Border Collie Molly both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Reggie and Molly are just two of the dogs currently being cared for by the amazing team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Can you offer either of them a loving forever home?

Reggie is a big, beautiful, bouncy one-year-old Foxhound cross who has an extremely loveable and sweet nature. Reggie is full of energy and is a happy, easy-going lad who settles better after he has enjoyed play time.

Young Reggie will require help with his training as he has some things to learn. He has an affectionate nature so loves a snuggle on the sofa where he will try to sit on your knee and an ear scratch is always welcome.

Reggie’s previous life is unknown, but we know he will require a home with active adopters who have a similar zest for life. He could live with older children aged 14 and over and potentially with another female dog. Reggie loves company so he would really enjoy his new family being around with him for most of the day when he is rehomed, until time left alone can be increased gradually.

Reggie. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Reggie would also greatly benefit from having a secure garden space to practice his house training and where he can burn off some energy.

As he also loves to sniff, enrichment games in the garden would be a fun activity for Reggie.

Lovingly nicknamed Molly Moo by her carers who adore her, 10-year-old Border Collie Molly, yearns to find her special someone with whom she can share her love.

Molly’s past life is unknown, but her loving nature is abundantly clear as she showers her canine carers with affection every day.

Molly. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Molly can take

time to build a bond with new people but once she knows and trusts you, her sweet and loving nature shines through. Molly is renowned for her excellent manners, especially when visiting the vet.

She’s calm and cooperative, making veterinary visits easy.

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, commented: “Molly is a fabulous dog who enjoys human company and has a loving and loyal nature. As she has been with us for quite a while now, we have seen her grow in confidence and blossom into a very affectionate dog who is a firm favourite with staff. Molly has developed a very strong bond with her carers who she loves spending time with so we are confident, once she gets to know a potential adopter, they too will develop a special bond. That’s all Molly wants – someone to love.

“Not surprisingly with Molly being a Collie cross, she is an intelligent girl who enjoys daily walks as well as enrichment games to keep her

mind active. She knows lots of tricks including leg weaves and her recall is fantastic so she will always come to you when called. She walks well with other dogs, however, would like to be the one and only centre of attention in her new home and she so deserves to spend her golden years, surrounded by love.”

He added: “We know that our Molly Moo has a happy future ahead when she meets her match, and we simply cannot wait for that day to come.”

Molly is looking for an adult only home where she is the only pet.

She likes to take her time to get to know new people so multiple meets will

be required at the rehoming centre. Molly enjoys her toys and prefers to play independently, happily entertaining herself.

She also enjoys peace and quiet when eating so would love a safe space for mealtimes.

Find out more here https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena