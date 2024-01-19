Rex and Mavis are two of the wonderful dogs waiting to find loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Rex is a friendly and lively young Retriever/Labrador cross who is looking for an equally energetic home to call his own. Rex is currently in a foster home where he is doing well and is progressing with housetraining.

Rex enjoys his walks and playing, after which, he likes a cuddle on the sofa. He is a clever lad who enjoys food puzzle toys.

Rex is very strong on the lead and loves exploring new places. When he sees another dog, he can be vocal and pull on the lead to meet them and so, when out and about, he requires to be carefully managed when meeting other dogs so he can learn how to interact appropriately with them. For this reason, walking in areas where he will meet fewer dogs and at a distance will be beneficial as a first step with his training.

Rex is a friendly and lively young Retriever/Labrador cross. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He likes boisterous play with dogs and hasn’t quite learned when the play session has ended, so he would benefit from being an only dog in his new home or could potentially live with a dog that would be happy with boisterous play.

He requires a home where someone is around for most the day as he is not keen on being left alone. At night-time he sleeps in a crate outside his foster carer’s bedroom.

He could live in a home with older teenagers. Rex is a very handsome hound with lots of potential.

Find out more about adopting Rex here.

Mavis is a seven-year-old British Bulldog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Mavis, meanwhile, is a seven-year-old British Bulldog who has won the hearts of the staff here. Mavis is an incredibly affectionate dog, often joining the admin team in the offices for company and cuddles.

Mavis loves nothing more than chilling out in her comfy beds – yes, multiple beds!

When she’s not catching up on her beauty sleep, Mavis likes to get out into the compounds for a sniff and potter. She doesn't need lots of exercise, a short stroll will do.

When out on walks around the Rehoming Centre, Mavis has met many other residents and gets on with them well. However, she does not enjoy playing with other dogs, especially if they are bouncy.

Rex enjoys his walks and playing. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Mavis could therefore live with another calm, settled dog in her new home after successful meets, however, she will also be very happy as the only dog because people are her passion.

Due to her strength and enthusiasm for hugs, Mavis is best suited to a home with slightly older children.

Mavis arrived in Dogs Trust’s care with a few medical issues which the team have been dedicated to treating before being adopted – this will be discussed with any potential adopter.

Mavis may be best suited to adopters with previous experience of her breed.