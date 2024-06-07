Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robin the Patterdale Terrier, and best buds Doug and Darcy the ‘Jug’ and Pug, are all currently in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale Terrier.

She is energetic, fun and loves playing with a tennis ball. She is excited to meet and greet everyone as she adores attention from people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lively girl makes you smile and she will definitely bring a spark of love and energy to any home. Although she has an outgoing nature, she does have a sensitive side and loves to snuggle up with you for chill time.

Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale terrier. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

As a busy and bubbly girl, she who would love an adopter willing to take her out for plenty of walks and provide her with mental stimulation and enrichment. She enjoys trips out in the car and will happily jump in for her next fun adventure.

Robin is looking for a home where she is the only pet. She could live with secondary school aged children and older, provided they have a sensible approach to dogs. If you are looking for a fun and energetic young dog, then Robin could be the one for you.

Find out more about offering Robin a home here.

Doug is an eight-year-old Jug (Jack Russell cross Pug), and Darcy is a seven-year-old Pug who are looking for a home together. Doug is a funny and playful boy who loves his toys especially his bone and teddy. Doug is great on a lead and loves his walks and his foster carer says he's a complete sweetheart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doug and Darcy are looking for a home together. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Darcy is an incredibly sweet girl who is inquisitive and friendly. Darcy likes to potter around the garden so an enclosed outside space would suit her perfectly.

Doug and Darcy have settled in well to their foster home and both are happy to be around their new cat foster sister so could potentially live with cats in their new home. They are a friendly pair who are great pals so are looking for a loving home where they can remain together.